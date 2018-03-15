Extrait

Tout autre nom
de Craig Johnson

Craig Johnson

Gallmeister

15/03/2018

9782351781227

352

21.50 €

Résumé du livre
Comme chaque année, le shérif Walt Longmire s'apprête à traverser le morose hiver des hautes plaines du Wyoming lorsque son ancien mentor, Lucian Connally, lui demande de s'occuper d'une affaire douloureuse. Dans un comté voisin, l'inspecteur Gerald Holman s'est suicidé dans sa chambre d'hôtel, et Lucian veut savoir ce qui a poussé son vieil ami à se tirer deux balles dans la tête. La curiosité de Walt est piquée, car deux balles, c'est une de trop. En feuilletant les dossiers de Holman, il découvre que ce dernier enquêtait sur une série de disparitions récentes de jeunes femmes dans un rayon de quinze kilomètres. Walt se lance alors dans une enquête haletante, bien décidé à percer ce mystère. Le dixième roman de Craig Johnson défile sous nous yeux à la vitesse d'un train lancé à toute allure. Tout autre nom est une aventure emplie d'énergie et d'humanité.

traduction : Sophie Aslanides

 

Premier chapitre

 

 

