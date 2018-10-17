Extrait

Timeless t.1 ; les rangers du vastlantique
de Armand Baltazar

Auteur :

Editeur :

Genre :

Date de parution :

ISBN :

Total pages :

Prix :

Armand Baltazar

Bayard Jeunesse

17/10/2018

9782747080644

656

19.90 €

Version grand format

 

illustration

ISBN : 9782747080644

Editeur : Bayard Jeunesse

Prix grand format : 19.90 €

 

Version numérique

 

illustration

ISBN : 9782747093408

Editeur : Bayard Jeunesse

Prix grand format : 19.90..1.78408461...

 

Résumé du livre
« C’est arrivé d’au-delà des étoiles, un évènement cosmique que nous n’aurions jamais pu prévoir, une rupture dans l’espace-temps qui pulvérisa toute notre existence. Pas seulement notre présent, mais aussi notre passé et notre futur. Disparus. Ne demeura que le vide. Cependant, ce n’était pas la fin. Émergeant du grand silence, la terre renaquit, mais d’une façon que nous n’avions jamais imaginée… » Diego Ribera est un enfant du nouveau monde. Il est né après la Collision temporelle. Passé, présent, futur se mélangent désormais. Des êtres humains issus de différentes époques côtoient dinosaures, bateaux à vapeur et gigantesques robots. Le jour des 13 ans de Diego, son père, un ingénieur réputé, est enlevé par un groupe d’extrémistes, les Aeternums. Avec son meilleur ami Petey et deux filles de son collège, Diego se retrouve embarqué sur le John Curtis, le navire des pirates chargés de secourir son père…

traduction Françoise Nagel

 

Premier chapitre

 

 

critiques

