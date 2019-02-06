Extrait

Shiloh
de Shelby Foote

Le 19/06/2019

Auteur :

Editeur :

Genre :

Date de parution :

ISBN :

Total pages :

Prix :

Shelby Foote

Rivages

06/02/2019

9782743646240

200

20 €

Version grand format

 

illustration

Prix grand format : 20 €

 

Version numérique

 

illustration

Résumé du livre
Immense romancier américain, dans la lignée de William Faulkner, Shelby Foote est un auteur encore assez méconnu en France. Un de ses livres les plus importants en Amérique s’appelle Shiloh, épopée miniature qui raconte la guerre de Sécession en 200 pages à travers la voix de soldats ou lieutenants des deux camps. Chaque chapitre est ciselé à la perfection, explorant la nature humaine, l’absurdité des combats, l’étrange ivresse de la cause et la détresse inévitable devant le spectacle de la violence et la mort. Tous les paradoxes à l’œuvre dans une guerre. On pense à James Lee Burke, à William March... Shiloh est traduit pour la première fois en français.
Traduction Olivier Desparis

 

Premier chapitre

 

 

medias

critiques

